Miles, Robert A., - 87, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 10, 1931, with his wife of 56 years, Bonnie, by his side. Born May 10, 1931, in Ashland, PA, Bob graduated from Lehigh U., with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was an HVAC & General Contractor in Kulpmont, PA for over 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years and served his Underwater Demolition Team Eleven, as a 'Frogman' dive officer in Coronado, CA. He continued to enjoy S.C.U.B. A diving the rest of his life around the world. He was also an accomplished instrument certified private pilot. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Doris Gustafson); daughters, Jill Klinger, Joy Gimbel, and Kim Miles; three grandchildren, Bonnie Klinger, Parker and Estelle Gimbel; and great-granddaughter, Alivia. Also surviving is sister, June Collins, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Anne, grandson Russell Klinger, parents John and Frances, sister Thelma Martley, and brother Jack. Services for family will be held in late February, with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Anne Miles Children's Theater, PO Box 472, Shamokin, PA 17872 or at www.specialops.org, an organization serving the families of deceased warriors. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
