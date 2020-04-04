Miles, Sharon D., - 53, Ocean City and Bloomfield, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home on March 31, 2020. She was born to Mary Miles & the late Tommy Miles Jr. on September 8, 1966. Sharon graduated from Ocean City High School in Ocean City, NJ and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology at Bloomfield College. After completing an internship Sharon was offered and accepted a Case Manager position for Easter Seal, Inc. In 2005, she began to work for DCP&P (Essex South LO) as a Family Service Specialist II. For 27 years she also worked part-time at the Essex County Safe House for Survivors of Domestic Violence. Sharon is known to be loving and a comforting force. She enjoyed life, reading, traveling and most of all she loved her family. Sharon never complained or found fault in anyone. Her faith in God was evident in the life she lived. She was encouraging and would often share scriptures from the Bible. One of her favorite scriptures is Psalms 91. Sharon is survived by: her mother Mary Miles of Ocean City, NJ; sisters Patricia Miles-Jackson and Laquinta(Ray)Wilson; one brother Gregory(Vedia)Johnson Sr all of NJ; a host of nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins & two godchildren that all made her proud. Private service & burial arrangements will be provided by May Funeral Homes. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced. Sharon will truly be missed and her memories will be cherished.
