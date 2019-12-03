Miles, Tommy, Jr., - 79, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away in the presence of his family on November 24, 2019, in Browns Mills, NJ. He was employed by the City of Ocean City for more than 25 years. He was the owner of Tommy Miles Window Cleaning and Painting. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Louise Miles, one son; Rev. Gregory Johnson, three daughters; Sharon Miles, Patrice Miles Jackson and Laquinta Wilson, five grandchildren; William, Whitney, Courtney, Gregory, Jr., and Ailjah, two great-grandchildren; Mattie and London, two daughters-in-law; Vedia and Tabatha and two sons-in-law; Ray and Jerome. A viewing will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6-8 pm at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 7th and Haven Ave., Ocean City, NJ. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load entries