Milhous, Thomas E., - 73, of Brigantine died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, following a brief illness with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind, his wife of 51 years, Annamaria (Rosso) Milhous; his daughter, Christina Milhous and his son Kevin Milhous (Lisa). He is also survived by four grandchildren; Nick Grace, Lexie Grace, Michael Milhous, and Charlie Milhous, whom he took great pleasure in guiding and mentoring. He was born and raised in Chichester, PA, the son of Enoch Milhous and Esther (Kerr) Milhous, alongside siblings David, Anne, and Mark. He received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University) in 1968. He continued his education at the University of Maryland where he obtained his Master of Science Degree in 1971. Upon graduation, he began work at the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa where he served his country as a civilian employee. He earned countless accolades, awards and patents for his contributions to the defense industry until his retirement in 1996. He spent the next 14 years as a private consultant to defense contractors. Tom had a passion for his family, offshore fishing on his boat, Seaboss, and attending Philadelphia Eagles games. Later in life he moved to Brigantine, NJ where he began a second career of community service. He was involved in the Elk's Lodge, Son's of Italy, the Masonic Temple, and the Lion's Club (President 2016-19). He was most proud of his work with BrigStrong, where he secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hurricane Sandy Relief for the island. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's Life Celebration and Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:15 am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 8th Street South and Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30am. Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Brigantine Lions Club, PO Box 182, Brigantine, NJ 08203 to help support their Seeing Eye Dog program. To share your fondest memory of Tom please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
