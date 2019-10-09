Miller, Catherine, - 88, of Somers Point, passed away Friday, October 4 , 2019. She was born in Berlin, MD on December 4, 1930.Catherine was a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Pleasantville.Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Clarence. Surviving is her son, Khenneth; sister-in-law, Ethel Miller Derry; cousin, Helen Robbins Whaley; and her caregiver and niece, Bessie McGowan. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30pm at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

