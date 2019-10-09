Miller, Catherine, - 88, of Somers Point, passed away Friday, October 4 , 2019. She was born in Berlin, MD on December 4, 1930.Catherine was a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Pleasantville.Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Clarence. Surviving is her son, Khenneth; sister-in-law, Ethel Miller Derry; cousin, Helen Robbins Whaley; and her caregiver and niece, Bessie McGowan. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30pm at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
2 doctors, 3 associates charged in ongoing health benefits fraud case
-
Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam resigns after pleading guilty to defrauding charity
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.