Miller, Cynthia MacLean Law, - 81, of Sanford, FL entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2020, after experiencing 81 years of a wonderful life. She was born on May 1, 1938, the daughter of Edgar and Martha MacLean. She grew up in Atlantic City, NJ, and graduated from American University with a degree in Education. She married William Stockton Law, Sr. and raised a family of 4 boys in Linwood and Northfield, NJ. She was sweet-natured and loved by all who knew her, including all her children's friends. She was very patient with all the shenanigans her 4 boys and their friends put her through! After losing her husband of 21 years to cancer, she eventually met and married her wonderful second husband, Robert Miller, who also preceded her in death after 21 years of marriage. Cindy loved to travel. She has visited all 50 states and many other countries. She was involved in her community church, the Northfield United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and helped with kid's programs. She loved to cook and swap recipes with her friends. Growing up close to the shores of NJ, Cindy loved the beach. However, her love of the beach was no match for her love of shopping! She could never figure out remote controls, cell phones, or computers, but sure knew her way around fashion and shopping!! No store was too big or too small, and every year she would make it a point to let us know the color of the year. Cindy leaves behind a large family, including 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, who will cherish every moment spent with her. Until we meet again, she will be missed, but never forgotten.

