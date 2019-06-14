Miller, David Johnstone, - 40, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home in Bridgeport Pa. He was born in Somers Point and grew up in Northfield. He was the son of Warren and Sandra (née Johnstone) Miller. Dave was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School and the Art Institute of Philadelphia. He was currently employed at Caident Group in Malvern Pa. as a Digital Media Executive Producer. He was also the Proprietor and Producer at DLO Records. David enjoyed performing with his band Dos Electros. Dave also worked for the PA Production Association "PAPA" where he was producer editor of motion graphics. He was also an independent and creative contractor. Dave had many hobbies including being a musician and songwriter. He loved to travel and visit odd locations throughout the United States. His last trip was in March with his nephew Matt, to Slab City in California. David loved all things "BBQ" and odd food locations. Dave was also a savant gift giver. He had the knack of finding the perfect gift. Dave also enjoyed photography. He was a beloved friend to so many. In addition to his parents Dave is survived by his brother Bob Miller (Christine) and his sister Jennifer Shaw (Chris). He was the greatest beloved uncle to Matt, Mike, Drew, Abby, Zoey, Zachary. He also leaves behind his dogs Owen and Penny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dave's Life Celebration on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 10 to 12 noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Services to immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Dave please visit www.jeffriesandkeates@lifecelebration.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike PO Box 222 Conshohocken PA 19428-0222.
