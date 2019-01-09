Miller, Ellen (nee Auble), - 79, of Ocean City, NJ was called home on January 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Ellen was retired from the Ocean City Housing Authority. She loved movies, shopping and jitterbug dancing. Ellen as a young pioneering woman moved to Atlantic City and took a job at the famous "500" Club were she shared her fond memories and stories of serving the Rat Pack . Ellen was a self taught and respected bookkeeper for many years and eventually until retirement worked for the Ocean City housing authority. It was never just a job for Ellen she truly cared about the seniors and families in need, helping them and providing them with safe stable living arrangements was her calling. Ellen's true passion was that of being a grandmother there was nothing too small or anything that anyone needed that was ever too much for her to do . She taught everyone In the family to give , to help each other and the true meaning of family . Ellen is survived by Her 3 daughters; Maria Arena (Quan)Nancy Schubert (Bill),Teresa Terpak (Mark), 8 Grandchildren; Jeanine & Michael Oxley Meghan, Kristen & Mark Jr Terpak Vincent, Nicholas & Jessica Abbati and 3 Great Grandchildren; Vincent Jr, Nico & Mason, Her sister-in-law, Helen Auble beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends; Joseph Boehringer and Susan Thurlow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 11th 2019 at 12:30pm St. Joseph's Church Somers Point, NJ. Arrangments entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
