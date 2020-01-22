Miller, James T., - 76, of Northfield, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was born in Byron, Illinois on May 15, 1943 to Marjorie Peterson and SGT Gomer Peterson who was killed in action in France during WWII. Jim was later adopted by Harold Miller when Marjorie remarried. He graduated from Ocean City High School in 1961 and Murray State College in 1965. He then moved to Ocean City where he joined Carpenters Union 623. He worked for J.J. Nugent Construction for 40 years until an on the job accident left him permanently disabled. Jim is survived by his wife Stephanie; children David Miller (Josette), Kristie Fenton (Joe), Marcia McCulley (Mark), Ashley Parmelee (Damion); grandchildren, Alicia Miller, Scott Miller (Megan), Nicholl and Abbey Fenton, Doug and Bobby Shallcross, and Wyatt and Truett Parmelee; sisters Sharon Gumz and Nancy Quinn (Mike), his best friend Fred Haye (Donna), along with nieces, nephews, and other cherished extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son Bobby Miller. Donations in his memory can be made to the "Bobby Miller Scholarship Fund" and mailed c/o Marcia McCulley to 13 Homestead Court, Beesleys Point, NJ 08223. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
