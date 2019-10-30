Miller, Jean, - 95, of Ocean City, Passed away on October 26, 2019. Born in Cedar Brook, NJ She was raised in Ocean City and graduated from Ocean City High School. She met the love of her life John Miller on the beach in Ocean City. They married in 1942 and raised their family in Northfield. After John's retirement, they moved to San Diego, CA where they lived for twenty years. During that time, they enjoyed traveling throughout the world together. Jean will be remembered for being a class act, a perfect lady and for her deep love of family. She leaves behind her daughters Lynn Miller and Jan (Ron) Roegiers, her son Douglas Miller, 6 grandchildren; Fred (Maria) Moran, John (Heather) Moran, Kimberly (David) Hayden, Monica Miller, Doug (Carly) Miller, and Jamison (Jessica) Miller and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Jean will be held, Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 am, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, where friends may call from 10 am till the time of the service. Burial to follow at Seaside Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Meadowview Nursing Home and Griswold Home Care, especially Bonita and Donna for the loving care of their mother. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

