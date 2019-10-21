Miller, Jr., Richard T., - 39, of Mays Landing, went home to join his heavenly father on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1980 in Somers Point NJ. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air National Guard and served in Qatar, and participated in operations in response to the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks. He was an avid Eagles fan, but his greatest love was being a father to his two beautiful children. He loved his family and was happiest spending time with them. He is survived by his parents, Richard T. Miller, Sr., Patricia Miller (Juliano); his children Richard III and Riley; and his siblings Tammie (Buddy), Teri, Cindy, and Cheryl (Joseph, Sr.). He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, along with other family members and friends. Words cannot express how loved he is and how much he will be missed. Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Church in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Services entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com

