Miller, Margaret R. "Peggy", - 94, a longtime resident of Brigantine passed away on Wednesday August 1, 2018. Peggy was born in Philadelphia Pa. She held many positions in hotel management, healthcare and teaching throughout her life. She was formerly employed as an administrative assistant at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino for many years. Peggy was a devout Catholic and supporter of ST Thomas Church where she regularly attended daily Mass. Peggy is predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jack) H. Miller. Services will be private. Peggy will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sisters of the Good Sheppard, 2140 Pogue Ave. Cincinnati Ohio 45208 or St John's Hospice for Men, 1221 Race Street Philadelphia Pa 19107 or the South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084 Brigantine, NJ 08203. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home Brigantine.
