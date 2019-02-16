Miller, Patricia A. (nee Hill), - 80, of Ocean City, N.J. passed away on February 14, 2019. Patricia was born in Pittsburgh, P.A. She and her husband raised their family in Ocean City, N.J. She retired from The Shores at Wesley Manor where she worked for many years as a dedicated Certified Medical Assistant. She enjoyed making pottery with her daughter and spending time with her many animals over the years, especially her dog Tilly. Her greatest love was for her family. She was happiest when she was hosting the entire gang at her house for holiday celebrations, birthdays, and summer barbecues. Patricia was especially thrilled to welcome her great-great granddaughter Gracie into the family in July, marking 5 generations. As the matriarch of the family, she will always be remembered for her fierce devotion and loyalty to her beloved family. Patricia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Miller, her son Peter Miller Stafford(Patricia), daughter Karen Russel1, sons Timothy Miller(Bonnie), Thomas Miller(Sally), sisters-in-law Patricia Henkel(Richard), Marianne & Wanda Miller, her 13 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Patricia was predeceased in death by her sister Agnes Kunkel, son Robert Miller Jr., and her Great Granddaughter Ricquelle Giannino. Her Memorial Service will be on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223, where friends may visit from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
