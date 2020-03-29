Miller, Patricia S. , - 67, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, at Shore Medical Center. Patricia was born in Ridgewood, NJ, but moved to the area as a youth and was a graduate of Ocean City High School. She worked at Atlantic City Country Club, where she met her husband, Robert. Patricia was a professional mother, while also being a part of Creations Co-op craft store in Mays Landing, running a roadside farm stand in Estell Manor, a florist, and also secretarial work. Running multiple small businesses, she was the original #BossMom. She enjoyed outdoor gardening, crafting, and having an endless supply of indoor plants. In later years, she was heavily involved with St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry program to help the less fortunate in the area. She was a devoted Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Patricia is predeceased by her father, Lawrence Schuler. Patricia is survived by her mother, Edna Schuler (nee Livesey); brothers, Mark (Ellen), Larry (Linda), Peter (Sandra), Jim (Dana), and Dan; husband, Robert Miller; and two sons, Andrew (Jennifer) and Jonathan (Colleen). Patricia will also be very missed by her two granddaughters, Emma Marie and Josephine Patricia, along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be held in private for immediate family at Resurrection Cemetery, due to the current situation. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in memory of Patricia to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, at 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey, 08330.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries