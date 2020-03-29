Miller, Patricia S. , - 67, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, at Shore Medical Center. Patricia was born in Ridgewood, NJ, but moved to the area as a youth and was a graduate of Ocean City High School. She worked at Atlantic City Country Club, where she met her husband, Robert. Patricia was a professional mother, while also being a part of Creations Co-op craft store in Mays Landing, running a roadside farm stand in Estell Manor, a florist, and also secretarial work. Running multiple small businesses, she was the original #BossMom. She enjoyed outdoor gardening, crafting, and having an endless supply of indoor plants. In later years, she was heavily involved with St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry program to help the less fortunate in the area. She was a devoted Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Patricia is predeceased by her father, Lawrence Schuler. Patricia is survived by her mother, Edna Schuler (nee Livesey); brothers, Mark (Ellen), Larry (Linda), Peter (Sandra), Jim (Dana), and Dan; husband, Robert Miller; and two sons, Andrew (Jennifer) and Jonathan (Colleen). Patricia will also be very missed by her two granddaughters, Emma Marie and Josephine Patricia, along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be held in private for immediate family at Resurrection Cemetery, due to the current situation. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in memory of Patricia to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, at 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey, 08330.
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.