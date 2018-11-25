Miller, Paul Joseph, - 66, of Atlantic City, passed away at Atlantic City Medical Center on Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City where he was born on October 20th, 1952. Paul was the son of the late Alfred Peter Miller, Jr. and Clare W. Miller and is survived by his brother, Alfred Peter Miller III of Pompano Beach, Florida. He is predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Richard. Paul spent the later part of his life as a free-lance minister assisting anyone in need of spiritual assistance working with various church groups in the area and he was devoted to his work. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
