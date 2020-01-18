Miller, Sister Mary Blaise, - 93, of Watchung, Sister Mary Blaise Miller, age 93 died peacefully on January 16, 2020, at McAuley Hall Health Care Center, Watchung, NJ. 07069. She was a native of Atlantic City and was the daughter of Charles and Anastasia Miller. She attended Public Schools and came to know the Sisters of Mercy at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Atlantic City. She was favorably influenced by the Sisters in Atlantic City and entered the Convent at Mount Saint Mary in Watchung in 1952. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and Sisters of Mercy. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Mount Saint Mary, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung. A Funeral Mass will be held the same day at 11:00 am, followed by Burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, S. Plainfield, NJ. Donations in memory of Sister M. Blaise Miller may be made to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community, 1645 Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069. For full obituary and to send condolences please visit higginsfuneralhome.com
Service information
Jan 21
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mount Saint Mary Church
1645 Rt. 22 West
Watchung, NJ 07069
1645 Rt. 22 West
Watchung, NJ 07069
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Mount Saint Mary Church
1645 Rt. 22 West
Watchung, NJ 07069
1645 Rt. 22 West
Watchung, NJ 07069
