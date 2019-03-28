Miller, Sue Joan, - 90, of Ventnor, NJ, passed away at the home of son, William, and wife, Anne Gruman in Vineland, NJ on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born August 15, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. She lived in Philadelphia, Mount. Laurel and Ventnor, and was a graduate of Southern High School in Philadelphia. Sue formerly worked at as lead cashier at TJ Maxx, Cherry Hill and at Bell Telephone as a Switch Board Operator. In earlier years, her interests were needlepoint, a love of reading, dance, and music. She enjoyed going to the casino with her sister, Rose. She is survived by her son Bill (Anne) Gruman; daughter, Linda Gruman; sister, Rose Piluso; grandchildren, Billy (Jackie), Ryan (Sam), and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Joey, Taylor, Parker, and Presley. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Miller; grandson, Brian Gruman; brothers, Michael and Angelo Lodato; and sisters, Connie Papparella and Lucille Teti. Memorial contributions can be made in Sue's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm, followed by a 1pm service on Friday, March 29th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.