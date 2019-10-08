Milligan, Christine M., - 51, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on October 4th, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born May 25th, 1968 to Thomas and Frances Miller of Somers Point NJ. She graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1986 and attended Ann May School of Nursing in Neptune, NJ. She worked as an Emergency / Trauma Nurse at Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division and Cooper University Trauma center in Camden, NJ. She met her husband Clayton in 2005 and they were married on May 2nd, 2008. She enjoyed her life of family and friends and was an active caregiver for many around her. One of her greatest passions in life were her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Clayton and her children Francesca, Peter, William, Zackary, Caitlin, and her stepchildren Veronica, Cynthia, Kevin, Clay Jr and grandchildren Abigail, Adeline, and Chloe. She is survived by her brother Thomas Miller Jr. A gathering to celebrate her life and memory will be held at the Boakes Funeral home at 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing NJ 08330 on Thursday, October 10th from 6 pm to 8 pm. There will be a further gathering on Friday, October 11th from 9 am to 11 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 am at the Church of St. Katherine Drexel, 6077 West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Christine always placed the children first, her greatest concern was for the education of her children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Education trust for Christine's children. Info & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
