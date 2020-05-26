Milliken, Joseph P., - 25, of Galloway, NJ. It is with a heavy heart and a river of tears that we must announce the passing of our beloved and loving son into the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Affectionately known as JoJo, he was another unwilling and tragic victim of the opioid epidemic. There are no words to describe the depth of our pain, sorrow, and, loss. Jojo was a tell-it-like-it-is kind of guy. He was a genuine, kind, caring, and compassionate soul who in some way touched the hearts and lives of everyone whose paths he crossed. He was an automotive wiz who loved tinkering with cars. He was a huge late-night gamer especially since this pandemic. He loved the History channel and had the memory of an elephant. He could easily recite any line from any movie or any verse from any song. He had an infectious laugh that would easily fill any room. He will be especially remembered for his truly warm and loving hugs. You always felt so safe in his arms. Let me not forget his immense love for all of his pets especially Sky and Sara Jane who passed before him and his Onyx McLicken, the most recent addition to our family. Left to cherish his memory are his mother and father, Theresa and Joe Milliken; sister, Mikaela Milliken; Uncle Ray and Aunt Sue Conover, Uncle Bill and Aunt Sue Conover, Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Adam Kaspar, Aunt Kayce and Uncle Steve Naylor, Aunt Donna Milliken. Also survived by cousins Victor and Casey Conover, Kateri Williams, Billy Conover, Samantha and Ashley Salvadore, Kyle and Angela Raphael, Jonathan and Steven Naylor, Eric, and Lisa Renart, Alyssa Ricketts, Starlit, Justin and Jeremy Poley and a host of other extended family. I would be remiss not to mention his family of lifelong friends Billy Gilbert, Greg Deal, Adrian Kaminski, and Andrew Henry. Due to the pandemic a gathering in honor of his memory will be held at a later date. Arrangement have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
