Millman, James, - 100, of N Cape May, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2018. Born in, and formerly of, Philadelphia, James has been an area resident since 1976 and attended Notre Dam de la Mer Parish Church of the Assumption. James retired as a 35-year veteran on the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a member of the F.O.P. in Philadelphia, and past president of the Retired Philadelphia Policemen's Association of Cape May County. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, Philadelphia Sports Teams, played semi-pro football in Philadelphia after high school. James is survived by his daughter Florence Granahan (William), 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Florence (2002), brother William, sisters Marie and Eleanor. Services for James will be held at 11am on Friday, January 4, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. Interment will be held immediately following service at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring Cemetery, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.