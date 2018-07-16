Mills, Gail, - 73, of Pleasantville, New Jersey passed away suddenly on Tuesday July 10, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City, where she attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated ACHS Class of 1962. Gail worked for NJ Bell Telephone, retiring after 24 years of service. Gail was an avid reader, often reading two books at a time. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to "oldies". Watching sports was one of her passions, especially for a game of golf. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas of 56 years, her brother; Charles and family, The Mills family, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be Noon Wednesday July 18, 2018 Greenidge Funeral Home 301 Absecon Boulevard, where friends may call from 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.