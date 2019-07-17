Milne, Lewis Brooks, - 79, of Egg Harbor City, was born on July 2, 1940 and passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the AtlantiCare, City Division, with his loving family by his side. For 36 years Lew was an active member of the Egg Harbor City Fire Dept. He was also a member of the Emergency Management Team of Egg Harbor City, The Moravian Church, and the Keystone Kangaroo RV Travel Club. He retired from work for the State of NJ Division of Human Services in 2002. Lew is predeceased by his parents Lewis H. and Adelaide (Brooks) Milne; his daughter Bonnie L. Milne and her fur baby Margarita; and his son Eric (Rici) Milne. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Gail (Edelbach) Milne; granddaughter Mollie Anne Milne; grandson Aaron Alexander Milne; his brother Donald Milne (Marjorie); brother-in-law Ralph Edelbach (Maryann) of Cypress, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22nd, 11 AM, at the Lower Bank Cemetery, 36 Old Church Rd., Washington Twp., Burlington, Co., Lower Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Bonnie L. Milne Memorial Scholarship Fund at Stockton University. Please mail to Stockton Foundation, Bonnie Milne Scholarship, 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway, NJ 08205. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
