Milne, Marjorie (Day), - 75, of Egg Harbor City, passed away December 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret Day and brother Lewis Day. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Donald Milne, two children David Milne (Amy), Allison Phillips (Milne), her six grandchildren Olivia, Victoria, Peter Milne, Jonathan, Jason and Laura Phillips. She was born in Atlantic City and was a graduate of Oakcrest High School class of 1962. Marjorie was raised in Mays Landing then lived the rest of her life in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Marjorie previously worked for IBM in Pomona, then went on to work for several area doctors assisting with medical records and bookkeeping. Later she became the sole proprietor of Mainland Secretarial Agency for the next 32 years specializing in providing temporary employment and court record transcriptions. She was also an avid scrabble player participating in many area scrabble tournaments. Her hobbies included attending her grandchildrens' sporting events, supporting them at every turn and tending to her flower gardens. Friends and family are invited to gather on January 2nd from 8 am-10 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 10am. Internment immediately following at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association in the name of Marjorie Milne at alsa.org. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Milne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries