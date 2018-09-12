Milner, Carolyn C (nee Barnes) , - of Longport, formerly of Philadelphia, Drexel Hill and Eagle Pennsylvania and also Delray Beach Florida, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Devoted wife of 49 years to Lloyd, loving mother to Britton and his wife Dina, David and Stacey and her husband Michael, doting grandmother to Colton and Brennan, and "mom" to countless friends and family in countries around the globe. Carolyn was born in Detroit and adopted by Charles and Gertrude Barnes of Philadelphia. Her huge heart and caring nature made her beloved by all who knew her. She was an avid card player and she was active in several charities including The Wounded Warrior Project and RNS Cancer and Heart Foundation. Her family will receive friends and family Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30pm and Friday morning from 10-11am, followed by a brief Memorial Service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 469 (WWW in the memo for Wounded Warrior project). Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.