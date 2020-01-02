Milora, Donald John, - 88, of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Ventnor, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born February 28, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, Donald spoke fondly of his childhood memories in Brooklyn and summers spent in Woodstock, NY. Donald graduated from Fordham University and attended Navy Officer Candidate School. While stationed in Italy, Donald met his loving wife of sixty years, Marie Ordile Milora, of Atlantic City, who was teaching at the American School, in Naples, Italy. Donald was honorably discharged as a US Navy Lieutenant and veteran of the Korean War. Donald worked in sales in Manhattan and then as a proprietor of World Wide Toys and Lotus Gift Shop in pre casino Atlantic City. He later went on to open two retail stores in Ocean City named Bag Boutique and By The Sea. Don loved going to the beach and walking the boardwalk. He skied for many years and he was an avid golfer and tennis player, who loved to play at the Ventnor courts. Don always had time for a chat and never ventured too far without his trusty reading glasses. Donald is survived by his wife, Marie (nee Ordile), and sons, Vincent (Carol Heiden), Paul (Giane Lucho), Michael, and Donnie. Donald is predeceased by his parents Vincent and Emily Milora (nee Ragona). Donald has three beloved grandchildren: Julie, Giovanna, and Daniel Milora. Donald is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Milora, of Albany, NY. Don is also survived by nephews, Chris and Dr. Peter Milora, Louis and John Ordile, and niece, Suzann Ordile. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th, 2020, from 10-11AM at St. Michaels Church, Atlantic City, with Mass beginning at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemtery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Service information
Jan 6
Mass
Monday, January 6, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
11:00AM-11:45AM
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
10 N. Mississippi Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
10 N. Mississippi Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Donald John's Mass begins.
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
10 N. Mississippi Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
10 N. Mississippi Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Donald John's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Entombment
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00PM-12:45AM
12:00PM-12:45AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
5061 Harding Highway
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Guaranteed delivery before Donald John's Entombment begins.
