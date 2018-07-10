Milton, Kraig Lane, - 31, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2018. Kraig was born in Somers Point on November 23rd 1986 and was a resident here his entire life, graduating High School from EHT High. After graduation, he served in the USCG, stationed in Rockland Me. When he left the Coast Guard he returned to the area and was employed by Casablanca Construction in Somers Point for a number of years before going out on his own a few years ago. Kraig was self employed as a general contractor and loved working on cars in his "off hours". He was always very eager and willing to help his friends with auto repairs. as well as tinkering with his own projects. His mechanical skills were extreme. His passions were cars, motorcycles, and he loved animals especially his dog, London. Kraig leaves behind his parents Tom (Maureen) Milton, and Gwen Milton all residents of EHT, a sister Kristy (Pete) Frugoli of Absecon and a brother Kyle of Somers Point, his step sisters, Amanda Swain of EHT, Emily (Phil) Mangine in Colleyville Tx, and Katlyn Swain also of EHT, his paternal grandparents Don and Betty Milton of Polk City Fl. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving companion "London" a Lhasa Apso- Pomeranian. He is and will be forever missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Atlantic County Humane society. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
