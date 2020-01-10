Milus, Mary (Peggy) Margaret (nee Yarrow), - of Northfield, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Peggy began working at Boardwalk National Bank and later spent many years as a legal secretary at the Mairone Biel Law Office in Atlantic City, from where she retired to care full time for her many beloved pets. She is survived by her most recent pets, Rosie and Alfie, who now reside with her friend, Suzanne Fenton, and her forever faithful and lifelong friend, Armida Cook. A mass will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

