Milus, Mary (Peggy) Margaret (nee Yarrow), - of Northfield, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Peggy began working at Boardwalk National Bank and later spent many years as a legal secretary at the Mairone Biel Law Office in Atlantic City, from where she retired to care full time for her many beloved pets. She is survived by her most recent pets, Rosie and Alfie, who now reside with her friend, Suzanne Fenton, and her forever faithful and lifelong friend, Armida Cook. A mass will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
VENTURE TANK CO. Everything OIL TANK related: · Installations · Scans · Sampling · Removals …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.