Mimnaugh, Andrew Francis , - 88, of Philadelphia, PA died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Andrew was the oldest son of Winfield Nice Mimnaugh and Grace Elizabeth Dwyer. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, Lehigh University and Temple University School of Law. He practiced law in the City of Philadelphia for over 40 years. From 1952 to 1954 he served in the military in Naples, Italy. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (nee Schultz); daughters, Andrea (Michael Kramer) and Nicola (Ed Mong); grandchildren, Ilana Mong, Alex Mong, and Sasha Kramer; and sister-in-law, Jean Talbott. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1st at Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.