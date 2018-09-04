Minchin, Anna Marie Hughes, - 50, of Mays Landing, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away at her home on August 17, 2018. She is predeceased by her parents Jack and Anneliese Hughes, and her biological father Mike Miller. She is survived by her sister Stephanie Barrett (Greg Demkin); brother-in-law John Barrett, Jr.; niece Nicole Barrett (Christopher Leusher); nephew John Barrett III; grand nephews Caden and Asher; uncles Bob Miller (Laura), Al Bannister, Anthony Bannister, Rob Bannister (Pat), Greg Bannister (René); dear friends Jean Miller, Patricia Minchin, and Sylvia Mellor; and numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 8, at 11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, where family and friends may gather from 10 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
