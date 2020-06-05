Mingin, Gary, - 54, of Leesburg, GARY R. MINGIN age 54, of Leesburg went home to be with his Lord and savior on Thursday evening at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on May 28, 2020 after a brief illness with his wife Linda at his side. Gary lived in Dorchester before moving to Leesburg. He retired from Southern State Correctional Facility in 2014. Gary enjoyed Baseball (Phillies), Football (Eagles) and Nascar. Gary also was involved in animal rescue and rehabilitation. He enjoyed looking up and finding historical facts about the area. He loved spending time at home with his animals and getting together with his family. Gary is survived by his wife Linda Chrzanowski Mingin, his sister Donna Campbell (George), his brother Ellis Mingin (Stephanie), his nephew, Ben Campbell, grandmother Ruth Mingin and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. Gary was predeceased by his father Ellis and mother Nancy. Gary is also survived by his pet dogs, Maddie, Abe, Dallas and Bella, his cats, Milo & Ming and his cockatoo Rosytata who he adored. At per Gary's wishes there will be no funeral or viewing. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to www.ddrinc.net (Distinguished Dobermans Rescue) if you desire. To email condolences and or tributes, please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
