Minio, Frank D., - 82, of Mays Landing, It is with Heavy Hearts we announce our Father went home to be with the Lord on the hardest day of our lives, June 3, 2020. He will rest in Peace with our Mother. Those of you who knew him can honestly say that he touched many peoples lives. He may be gone but never forgotten. Born to the late Dominic and Catherine (née Serratore) Minio on June 16, 1937 in Ambler, Pa. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Frank was a great cook, loved the beach, painting, fishing, and playing chess. He was also a true Flyers and Eagles fan. Frank worked at the famous "500 Club" A Union Bartender with local 491 prior to local 54, and a forklift operater with Teamsters local 331 all of Atlantic City. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores in 1997, parents: Dominic and Catherine Minio, Sisters and Brother: Theresa Minio, Angie Brancatto, Salvatore (Sam) Minio, and Mary Belmonte. Surviving are his children Frank Minio (Eva) Dolores "Dee" Minio (Tony) two Grandsons Bobby Hicks and Frank Minio III, Sister Dolores Ziccardi and many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. A non contact viewing will be held on Wednesday June 17th, 2020 from 10:30am until 12 o'clock at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, N.J.A Graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, N.J. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
