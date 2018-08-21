Mink, Elizabeth J. (Liz), - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at her home on August 19th, 2018 with her family by her side. Born in Germany, she was of Hungarian decent arriving in the USA in 1951. Liz's first love was sewing. She worked at home as a seamstress. She worked for several bridal and tailor shops. She was a member and attended Second Cape May Baptist Church. She was always willing to help anyone in need. She has a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. Liz enjoyed poetry and could write about any subject. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her parents, Vilma Herdon and Victor Vigh. Her sons, Victor and Earl Sprague. Liz is survived by her husband, David of 40 years, her Daughter, Johanna Winder (Michael), Siblings, Vicky Phillips, Victor Vigh, grandchildren, Michael, Victoria and Kathryn and step father, John Herdon. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to AtlantiCare Hospice, PO Box 1626, Pleasantville, NJ 08232-6626. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
