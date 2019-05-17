Miranda, Francesca Bilello, - 89, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. Born in Campofiorito Sicily, moving to the United States in 1971. Francesca, a devoted Mother and family woman was an amazing cook along side of her predeceased husband Antonino, married 61 years. Francesca is survived by her three son's Sal( Lea) of Northfield; Robert (Beverly) of Galloway and Vince (Heidi) of Mays Landing; five grandchildren Kenny, Gianna, Kristina, Gabriella and Antonino. Also surviving her sister Seraphina and Brother Sal and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 10 AM -11 AM with a sevice at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
