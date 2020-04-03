Mirenda, Diane (Diana) Donus Oberhauser, - 97, of Marmora, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in North Bergen, she lived in Hudson, Bergen, and Cape May Counties in NJ, and in Virginia and North Carolina. The former Mrs. Salvatore F. Mirenda (deceased) was predeceased by her beloved sister Muriel Donus Sakas. She is survived by her devoted children Anelle (John) Pestrichelli and John (Rosemary) Mirenda; along with cherished grandchildren Jay (Lynn) Pestrichelli, Jim (Kate) Pestrichelli, Deanna (John) Curran, Marja (Rich) Andrews; and treasured great-grandchildren Mirenda and Gavin Curran, Marissa and Cecelia Andrews, Zander Pestrichelli, Katie and Will Pestrichelli, step-great-grandchildren Sarah, Abby, and Kevin Stowe. She enjoyed close kinship with "kissing cousins" along with many valued and much-loved friends and benefactors, especially the dear Raimann family who helped shape her life. Arrangements are entrusted to Santangelo Funeral Home, Lodi, NJ / website: www.santangelofuneralhome.com, where messages of condolence may be left. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, services will be private; and a celebration of Diane's life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, memorial donations may be made to the Coastal Christian Church Ocean City, 300 East 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226.
