Mislin, Edward J., - 93, of Ocean City, and Upper Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He owned and operated Ed's Delicatessen in Ocean City for many years. He was a proud WWII Veteran. Service is private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 603 North Broad Street, Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Condolences and full obituary at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
