Mistretta, Charles, - 78, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. At an early age, Charles started working on his Grandfathers farm (next door to his house) before and after school every day he could. He often said that his Grandpa taught him more about real life and what to expect when he moved up the ladder of life of manhood. There were many other side jobs while he attended high school (which he graduated from) but always said that school didn't teach (at that time) how to survive after high school, if you do not pursue higher education. Two weeks after graduation, Charles landed a job in Philadelphia with a large retail food broker. In 2 years went up the ladder and was promoted to District Supervisor for all of Southern NJ and parts of Pennsylvania. Charles stayed with the Broker for 10 years. He was offered a position of Sales Manager at Progresso Foods. This position transferred him to Rhode Island. This too was a great learning experience. Due to personal reasons, he needed to move back to Vineland, NJ with his three young children. He went from food to waste management. Whatever career Chalie pursued, he excelled. In 2004, he won the Top Shop Award for Waste Management of South Jersey. While working at Waste Management, Chalie was very involved with the city he loved: Immaculate Conception Parish, Cumberland County Improvement Authority, Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce, Solid Waste Advisory Council to name a few. In 1995, Waste Management of South Jersey gave him an award for Outstanding Community Relations. Chalie was very involved with East Vineland Little League as a Coach, Treasurer and even cooked spaghetti and crabs. When he was coach with his friends Charlie Buck and Dan Chinnici, their team Caterina captured the Farm League Title, winning all 18 games played. Chalie loved being with his family, friends and cooking. He was not always good about sharing his recipes. Let's not forget his love of fishing. He had some great catches: 41 3/4 pound striped bass, 39 pound striped bass, 13 pound 1 oz. Flounder, 14 pound 15 oz weakfish and many more. Chalie belonged to the Highland Anglers fishing club, where he was Fisherman of Year in 1987, 1991 and 1993. Chalie is survived by and dearly missed by his loving wife, Edwina (Powers) Mistretta of 48 years; his three children of whom he was very proud; daughters Annice and John Fanelli, Susan and Kent Taylor, son Charles I. Mistretta II; grandchildren, Vivian Fanelli, Pamela Fanelli (Arnold Mead), Melissa Fanelli (Phil Colaneri), Nicole and Michael Collins, Janine and Eddie Alicea, Charles III and Brianna Mistretta; Great grandchildren, Adrianna Capone, Santino Fanelli, Shawn Guadalupe, Lucas Mead, Chase Collins, Angelina Alicea, Juliana Colaneri, Delaney Rae Mistretta, Leilani Colaneri, Aiden Collins and Dillon Collins. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Lorraine Ciro and her sons Vincent and Maria Ciro and Anthony and Jeanette Ciro, his favorite Aunt Angie Marino, Uncle Sal and Aunt Carol Stabile and his many cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Sam Mistretta, mother, Vivian Mistretta and brother-in-law, Giovanni Ciro. A funeral home Visitation will be on Monday, February 24 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to: Heartland Hospice Care, 2111 New Road, Suite 100, Northfield, NJ 08225. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 24
Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
741 East Walnut Road
Vineland, NJ 08360
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Burial begins.
