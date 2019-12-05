Mitchell, Cathay Wyatt, - 71, of Williamstown, transitioned from Earth to Glory on November 30, 2019. Cathay, affectionately known to her family as "Gab", was born to Gloria Alfreda Wyatt and Benjamin Lionel Mitchell, June 25, 1948, in Atlantic City. While growing up in Atlantic City, Cathay enjoyed roller-skating; walking from one side of the city to the other with her dear friend, Joyce; hanging out at McCracken's Hotel or "K.Y. and The Curb;" and enjoying good food and laughs at Kelly's Chicken Loaf or Moe's Chicken. Cathay was educated in the Atlantic City School system. After high school, Cathay practiced shortly as a Licensed Practical Nurse as well as a Laborer in the construction industry, before finally finding her "niche", driving buses for the New Jersey Transit. Although small in stature, Cathay was a Titan on 8 wheels, earning numerous Safety and Service Awards throughout her career. Cathay's favorite route was driving the 551 from Atlantic City to Philadelphia and back, multiple times a day. She loved her job, encountering many people on her journey and even making some life-long friends. Cathay was always the life of the party with her stories, laughter and beautiful smile. Friends and family remember her for "loving life and having fun", and being "the life of the party" with a "Golden Heart". She leaves as her legacy: son, Zayne Mitchell, lovingly called "Boom," and his wife, Jenny. Forever cherishing her memory: her brother, best friend and caretaker, William C. Mitchell, his wife, Eartha; siblings, Paris (Cynthia),Terri, Christie and David Mitchell; nephews, William C. Mitchell Jr. and Wyatt L. Mitchell, special niece, Eartha La'Nae Steed and her husband, Christopher. "Gab" also leaves a loving and lasting impression on her great-nieces and nephews that she always referred to as her "Grands". Memorial services will be 10 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9:30 AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
