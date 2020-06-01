Mitchell, Charles, - 52, of Atlantic City, NJ, peacefully departed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1967, to William and Martha. Charles lived a veracious life and had a passion for traveling, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying entertainment. He was employed by Tropicana Resort for years. Charles was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will forever be missed. Lovingly submitted by the family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. However, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

