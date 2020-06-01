Mitchell, Charles, - 52, of Atlantic City, NJ, peacefully departed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1967, to William and Martha. Charles lived a veracious life and had a passion for traveling, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying entertainment. He was employed by Tropicana Resort for years. Charles was dearly loved by his family and friends. He will forever be missed. Lovingly submitted by the family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. However, there will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.