Mitchell, Clarence "Butch", Jr., - 64, of Atlantic City, was born May 6, 1955 in Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey at Burdette Tomlin Hospital to the late Clarence W. Mitchell Sr. and Lillie Mae Mitchell. He departed this earthly life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Atlanticare Medical Center in Galloway, New Jersey. He accepted Christ at an early age. Later he became a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, N.J where he served as a Deacon and sung on the Male Chorus.Clarence attended public school in Atlantic City, N.J. He served in the army and worked various jobs. He was a youth boxing trainer in the community. Clarence was lastly employed as a chef in the Atlantic City Public School System.Clarence was preceded in death by both parents and leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife Leatha Mitchell, three loving daughters Jennifer (Andrian) of Virgina,Treva (Keith) of Mississippi, Reva of Atlantic City, two sisters Thelma Williams of EHT, KarenCarter of EHT, 8 grandchildren Darryl, Shayleen, Naszeem, Johnathan, Keith Jr., Abnir, LeAnnand Ahsan. He also leaves to mourn one nephew Sean Riggins, and one niece Tracey Allen as well as a host of family and friends. Viewing services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9AM until 11AM followed by funeral services. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ (609) 383-9994
