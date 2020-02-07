Mitchell, Marian Katherine (Jackson) Smith, - 94, of Williamsport, PA formerly of New Jersey, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Gatehouse. She was married to the late Cyrus James Mitchell. She was born on April 19, 1925, in Albany, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (McCray) Jackson. Marian was a dedicated Christian that loved the church, gospel music, and arts and crafts. She is survived by two daughters; Valerie Smith of Williamsport and Sharon West of Mays Landing, N.J., 32 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four children; Alice Smith, Elizabeth McDonald, John Smith, Jr. and Brenda Jean Wheeler, and nine siblings. There will be a public viewing at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Love Unlimited Church, 734 W. 4th St., Williamsport, where the funeral will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastor Willie Anderson will officiate the service. Burial will be private in Wildwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorial contribution be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation; www.bbrfoundation.org Send Condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

