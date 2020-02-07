Mitchell, Marian Katherine (Jackson) Smith, - 94, of Williamsport, PA formerly of New Jersey, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Gatehouse. She was married to the late Cyrus James Mitchell. She was born on April 19, 1925, in Albany, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (McCray) Jackson. Marian was a dedicated Christian that loved the church, gospel music, and arts and crafts. She is survived by two daughters; Valerie Smith of Williamsport and Sharon West of Mays Landing, N.J., 32 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four children; Alice Smith, Elizabeth McDonald, John Smith, Jr. and Brenda Jean Wheeler, and nine siblings. There will be a public viewing at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Love Unlimited Church, 734 W. 4th St., Williamsport, where the funeral will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastor Willie Anderson will officiate the service. Burial will be private in Wildwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorial contribution be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation; www.bbrfoundation.org Send Condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com
Most Popular
-
Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale
-
Atlantic City apartment raid yields 1,000 bags of heroin
-
Lascheid, Vincent
-
EHT police to hold meeting with Zion Park residents after fatal shooting, attempted robbery
-
Atlantic City casinos execs say increased air service would make 'big difference'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ACE OF SPADES DUMPSTERS House Clean-Outs, Yard Clean-Up, Small Demo, Sheds, Garages, Basemen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.