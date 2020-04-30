Mitchell, Patsy, - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. She was born July 25, 1943, to Ruby (Thompson) and Frank Miller. Mrs. Mitchell married John Mitchell and from this union were born a loving son and daughter. she cherished every moment in raising, loving and supporting her family. She was a faithful member of the God is Faithful Ministry in Absecon. She was preceded in death by: her husband, John Mitchell; parents, Ruby and Frank Miller. Mrs. Mitchell leaves to cherish her fond memories: her loving children, Sam (Nancy) and Sally Mitchell; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mrs. Mitchell was Entombed in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

