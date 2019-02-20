MIXSON, VIOLA P., - 86 years young, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Muddy" or "Mother Mudd", returned to receive favor before her Lord on Saturday ~ February 9th, 2019 in Randallstown, MD. She was predeceased by her Husband, James F. Mixson; her Parents, Earl Hamlett and Wanda Hamlett; her Daughter, Vondell Rita Mixson; her Brothers, Earl Hamlett, Charles Hamlett, Ronald Hamlett, Eugene Hamlett and Barry Hamlett; and her Sisters, Doris Foster, Wanda Hamlett & Rita Wilson. She is survived by and leaves to cherish her wonderful and unforgettable memories: her loving Son, Pastor Frederick Mixson of Galloway, NJ; one loving Daughter, Theresa N. Bradley of Nottingham, MD; eight adoring Grandchildren, and eight doting Great - Grandchildren. Viola was known by her loved ones by many names: "Mother Mudd", "Muddy" and most of all "The President". Muddy was known to take charge, create, produce, direct and control the moment. Those who knew her, trusted her every word and knew that if she said it was so, it in fact was so. She was the truest definition of the family Matriarch. She was also the Mother of her church, Dunamis Ministries. A woman with such faith in God, that through her example, those around her could only obey the influence. A very stylish woman indeed, Church is where she showed up and showed out, expressing her passion for fashion. When it came time to present herself before her Lord, she was very meticulous in her wardrobe. A collector of fine church women's Millinery, she took pride in looking her best each and every Sunday. "Muddy" was the hub of her family, the glue that bonded everyone. She made the word "family", an active verb. Her home was always open to everyone, and she welcomed all who were in need. Cosmetology was also a lifelong passion of hers, as she was always doing someone's hair. Even when she retired, you could still find her in her kitchen with a faithful client making them look their best. She received her Cosmetology license at Culture Beauty School in Philadelphia, PA. One of her last jobs, was at Greenwood Nursing Home/Mainland Manor where she continued to spread her love of Cosmetology and her love for people, by giving those in the nursing home so many reasons to smile. Sometimes the residents would visit her for a new hairstyle and sometimes just for a simple conversation, where she would praise her Lord with them or offer anyone in need a little encouragement. A "Celebration" of Life will be held on Saturday ~ February 23rd, 2019 at 11:00am, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral ~ located at 505 Madison Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Visitation from 10:00am 11:00am, and the Internment will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery of Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family. For any and all monetary contributions, please forward to: Theresa N. Bradley 245 Chartley Drive Reisterstown, MD 21136. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
