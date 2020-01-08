Mlynazczyk, Dr. Eugene "Gene", - 76, of Nesco, New Jersey passed away peacefully Thursday Morning December 26, 2019. Born July 8, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Thaddeus F. and Janina T. (Iwanowski) Mlynarczyk. Gene graduated from North Catholic High School in 1961. He attended St. Joseph University, and graduated from Temple Medical school in 1969, after completing his residency at York Hospital. He opened his own practice in Maine. After two years he settled in New Jersey and had a twenty-five-year career as an Emergency room Physician at various hospitals including Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton, NJ where he was affectionately known as Dr. Mel. His parents, brother Thaddeus and brother-in-law James Dugan preceded Gene in death. Gene is survived by his two sons Peter (Carolyn) of Collegeville, PA and Bret (Stacy) of Blue Anchor, NJ, his three grandchildren Paige, Noelle and Peter, his sister Bernadette Dugan, numerous nieces and nephews, his former wife Clare Mlynarczyk and neighbors Todd and Mary Sigler. In his spare time, Gene enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles and especially playing chess and cooking pancakes with his granddaughter Paige. A Church visitation from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 AM on January 10, 2020, at the Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Parish at St. Joseph's Church located on Third Street Hammonton, NJ. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com
