Modelle, Philip Edward, - 35, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday March 31, 2019. Phil adored children and animals and donated to charities on a regular basis because of his passion for helping those in need. He was employed as the Network Administrator at Tricare Medical Transport in Pleasantville. Phil was the son of Michael Modelle of Brigantine and Theresa Sterling of Lakeland FL. He is survived by the light of his world, fiancé Felicia Dousharm, her children, Samantha and Brandon, his second mother, Paula Modelle, his brother, Brad Modelle and a daughter, Kyra Grom of Keeseville NY. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to any ASPCA or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, which were his two favorite charities. Condolences to the family can be made on Facebook or by visiting www.parselsfh.com . Service in his memory will be held April 6, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Tilton Inn, 6823 Tilton road Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
