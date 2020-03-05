Moeller, Jane M., - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away March 3, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Tuckerton, N.J., and was a lifelong resident. Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuckerton, a life member of Tuckerton Seaport, retired member of the board of Tuckerton Library Association. Jane worked as a postal worker for U.S. Government, Tuckerton, N.J. Jane received an award from O.C Girl Scouts in 2002 and was secretary of Tuckerton 4th of July Committee. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest A. Moeller, in 1980, also, sister Joy, brother Joseph Marshall. She is survived by her sister-in law Laverne Marshall, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and nephew Joseph W. Marshall III, and wife Shawn, twin nieces Asha & Jaya of Oakland, CA and her extended family. Visitation will be Friday, March 6th, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Moeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries