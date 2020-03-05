Moeller, Jane M., - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away March 3, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Tuckerton, N.J., and was a lifelong resident. Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church, Tuckerton, a life member of Tuckerton Seaport, retired member of the board of Tuckerton Library Association. Jane worked as a postal worker for U.S. Government, Tuckerton, N.J. Jane received an award from O.C Girl Scouts in 2002 and was secretary of Tuckerton 4th of July Committee. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest A. Moeller, in 1980, also, sister Joy, brother Joseph Marshall. She is survived by her sister-in law Laverne Marshall, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and nephew Joseph W. Marshall III, and wife Shawn, twin nieces Asha & Jaya of Oakland, CA and her extended family. Visitation will be Friday, March 6th, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Moeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Stone Harbor approves plan to hire full-time firefighter-EMTs
-
Luke Bryan to return to Atlantic City for beach concert this summer
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.