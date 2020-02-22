MOGCK, Margaret "Peggy", - 99, entered into her new life on February 20, 2020. Margaret was born on December 7, 1920 in Northeast Philadelphia, the daughter of Margaret and William Ward of Philadelphia where she was a member of St. Stephen's Parish. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew and James Ward; husband, Harry Mogck and daughters, Kathleen and Andrea. Margaret is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her children, Buzz Mogck and Tom (Carol) Mogck, as well as 5 grandchildren, Steven (Kim) Mogck, Eric (Kim) Mogck, Tom (Andrea) Mogck, Donna (Danny) Walsh and Mark Catanoso; 8 great grandchildren, Gavin, Sophia, Reagan, Evan, Ella, Molly, Henry and Jack. Margaret lost her Mother at the age of 7 and was a boarder at Fontbon Academy (Mount Saint Joseph) from 3rd grade to 12th. She dedicated her life to her husband, family and church. She was a very active member of Our Lady Star of The Sea Parish since she came to Cape May in 1941. She was always willing to offer her help when it came to the church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, PTA and many other activities. Margaret lived a wonderful, healthy and happy life. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a good friend if you knew Peggy. Margaret was a great letter writer and very seldom communicated with her friends and family by phone. Everyone would love to read her letters. She would update everyone on our family and Cape May. Her beautiful, kind hearted and selfless spirit touched the lives of many. We always knew she was something special but really didn't know how extraordinary she was until we got older. She understood that life is precious, always a lady, kind, patient and a gentle person. We were very fortunate to have her in our life for so many years. Peg had a faith that served her well throughout her whole life. She will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever. She is now reunited with the family members that were in her daily prayers. We thank all her friends from church, the lunch group, bingo group and everyone that made her life happy every day. We would especially like to thank Victoria Commons, Holy Redeemer and Grace Hospice in caring for her. Margaret's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (Feb. 26th) at 1:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May where there will be a viewing from 12:30pm until 1:20pm. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19118-2694 and Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
