Mold, Theresa Antoinette, - 73, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at her residence. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Filachek. Mrs. Mold lived in Woodbine, NJ and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School. After high school, she owned and operated her own beauty salon. She later retired from the State of New Jersey, where she worked as a school business administrator. She moved to South Carolina in 2001. She enjoyed going on cruises, and was a loving wife, mom and mom-mom. Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, Thomas Mold; children, Pamela Zavala (Sasha) of Baltimore, MD and Christopher Mold of Waldorf, MD; a granddaughter, Julia and a sister, Florence Filachek of Murrells Inlet, SC. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Garden City, SC. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
