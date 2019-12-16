Molinari, Gladys C. (nee Wright), - 94, of Ventnor City, NJ and Sarasota, FL, passed away at her home in Sarasota on Dec. 9 after an extended illness. She was the Chief Court Administrator for the City of Ventnor for 20 years, retiring 14 years ago. For the past four years she has been living part time in Florida and part time in New Jersey. Gladys was born in Cambridge, Maryland, 1924 to parents Kathryn Rich and Russell Wright. She attended Atlantic City High School and married Louis R. Molinari of Atlantic City on July 2, 1942. Lou served in the Army Air Corps in WWII, and stationed on Saipan in the South Pacific. He was an active member of the VFW and was a distinguished Past President. Lou also was a Past President of the Home Builders Association of South Jersey and Past President of the Ventnor/Margate Lions Club. Lou was involved in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was Past Commander of Flotilla #86. Gladys is predeceased by her husband of 72 years Lou Molinari and her daughter Mrs. Judith Polistina (former Mathematics Teacher in Monroe Twp.). Gladys Wright Molinari is survived by three of her children; Dr. Louis V. Molinari (Professor Emeritus at Rowan University), Mrs Kathryn (Tiny) Wilson (former Music Teacher in Atlantic City Public Schools and wife of the late Martin Wilson, Jr.), Mrs. Christine Dougherty, (former School Nurse in the Ventnor City School system) and wife of William Dougherty, Mrs. Dee "Drizzy" Riffel her sister and wife of John Riffe who are living in Florida, her niece Nancy Molinari and nephews; Anthony (Tony) Molinari and Joseph Jones, a first cousin Mrs. Alberta Hulmes of Philadelphia, nine grandchildren; Leonard Louis Polistina, Judith Alberto, Stefanie Markellos, Kathryn Wilson Friedrich, Martin Louis Wilson, Meredith Wilson Granieri, Christine Dougherty Young, Lauren Dougherty Kochka, Megan Dougherty Wheeler and 31great-grandchildren. A church viewing for Gladys Molinari will be held on Wed. Dec.18 from10A.M. to 11A.M. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City NJ. Father Patrick Brady will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11A.M. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Choir, c/o Father Jon Thomas, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For Online Condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com.
