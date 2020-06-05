Molino, Donna, - 70, of Little Egg Harbor, Donna Mascari Molino passed away April 4th due to complications from liver cancer. She is survived by her grieving children, Michael, Joseph and Louis and newborn grandchild Leila. She is predeceased by her husband Joe. Born and raised in Brooklyn NY, and later Staten Island, Donna was the first child of Joseph and Ann Mascari. She graduated from St. John Villa Academy and St Vincent's Nursing School. Moving south to Little Egg Harbor in 1991 to live closer to her parents, she always kept family her utmost priority. Donna was dedicated to nursing as well, and as an RN she worked at St Vincent's Hospital, Bayonne Hospital, SOCH, Community Medical Center and most recently Seacrest Village. Donna's passion was caring, whether it was for her children or patients at work. She loved rock music such as Grateful Dead and the Beatles. She always enjoyed visiting New York, whether it was the city or Catskills. In addition to her children, Donna is survived by her siblings and their families: Linda Mascari of NY and Jospeh Mascari of FL. Donna will always be loved and missed by all who knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Molino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries