Molino, Donna, - 70, of Little Egg Harbor, Donna Mascari Molino passed away April 4th due to complications from liver cancer. She is survived by her grieving children, Michael, Joseph and Louis and newborn grandchild Leila. She is predeceased by her husband Joe. Born and raised in Brooklyn NY, and later Staten Island, Donna was the first child of Joseph and Ann Mascari. She graduated from St. John Villa Academy and St Vincent's Nursing School. Moving south to Little Egg Harbor in 1991 to live closer to her parents, she always kept family her utmost priority. Donna was dedicated to nursing as well, and as an RN she worked at St Vincent's Hospital, Bayonne Hospital, SOCH, Community Medical Center and most recently Seacrest Village. Donna's passion was caring, whether it was for her children or patients at work. She loved rock music such as Grateful Dead and the Beatles. She always enjoyed visiting New York, whether it was the city or Catskills. In addition to her children, Donna is survived by her siblings and their families: Linda Mascari of NY and Jospeh Mascari of FL. Donna will always be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.