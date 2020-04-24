Molock, Dr. Stanley L. D.D.S, - 93, of Yonkers, NY passed away November 7, 2019. Born October 14, 1926 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dr. Molock served in the U.S. Army during WW II and was honorably discharged in 1946. After receiving his doctorate from Howard University, he returned to Atlantic City where he practiced dentistry for over 30 years. In May of 1958 he married Elaine Hill-Molock. An avid ham radio operator and fishing enthusiast, Dr. Molock served on the Atlantic County Improvement Authority and was involved in other civic activities. He is survived by his daughter, Monet Molock. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Hill-Molock.

